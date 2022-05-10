Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Are Talking About Having a Baby: 'My Life Is Coming Along Well'

Ranveer Singh opened up about his plans of having a baby with Deepika Padukone in a recent interview. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been married for almost four years now. With the couple often showing what an adorable couple they make, fans have also been curious about their plans of starting a family.

In a new interview, Ranveer was asked about his plans for fatherhood. The actor confessed that he and Deepika are having conversations about their future family together and more. He added that he feels his marriage was nicely timed and that his career is on the right path.

“My life is coming along well. My career is on the right path. I feel my marriage was timed really nicely and it has been a few years. We (me and Deepika) are always talking about the life that we share and we always discuss how we want to mould our life and lifestyle. So yeah, it’s definitely in the conversation. We have been married for three-and-half or four years now. We are always in conversation about our lives and moving forward," Ranveer told IndiaToday.in.

His confession comes shortly after Ranveer revealed he has been thinking about baby names. Speaking with Pinkvilla, he said, “I think about names all the time. I don’t know what it is, I think it’s because I have a copyrighter in me still somewhere lurking. I have an obsession for names. I am fascinated by unique names. Every name phonetically has a different quality. Some are very powerful names, some are cute names, some are short names. I have a whole list of boy names and girl names and I am very secretive about it because I don’t want people to steal them."

On the work front, Ranveer will be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is set to release on May 13. Ranveer also shared the first poster of his upcoming movie Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh.

