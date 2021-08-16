Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Make a Stunning Appearance at the Airport, See Pics

Just when we were getting over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's joyful photographs from their appearance at the Bigg Boss OTT house recently, another famous pair brightened our day. Fans are constantly hoping for a glimpse of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. There's a reason they're known as the 'IT' couple of Bollywood. The two are always setting significant relationship goals for their fans and followers. The pair is quite active on social media, and each image says volumes about their love for one another. The couple was recently photographed making stunning appearances at the Mumbai airport last night. Both maintained a calm and stylish demeanour.

Deepika chose an all-white ensemble. The actress looked stunning with a basic white shirt and off-white pants, a white face mask, and sneakers. Ranveer was photographed sporting a black round neck t-shirt and ripped denims. He wore it with grey and white sneakers, a black face mask, and sunglasses. The pair walked out of the airport hand in hand.

Many people are aware that the duo will be seen sharing screen time in '83. Fans of the pair are looking forward to it. There's no doubt that Deepika and Ranveer have a fantastic on-screen connection.

Aside from '83,both have fascinating individual projects in the pipeline. Deepika just completed filming for Shakun Batra's untitled next, in which she co-stars with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Aside from that, she will be featured in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. Pathan and The Intern are two more projects in the kitty for the actress. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in his repertoire.

Deepikaand Ranveer married in Italy on November 14-15, 2018. The couple's wedding was held in private, with only close friends and family members in attendance. However, the pair quickly followed up with lovely photographs from their Sindhi and Konkani wedding.

