Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Reveal The Real Reason Why They are Doing Kabir Khan's '83

Kabir Khan's '83 marks real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's fifth film together and it turns out that Ranveer is delighted that the couple gets to do a film, where they "don't die in the end." The actors, who had earlier worked together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat have also done Homi Adajania's Finding Fanny.

The movie will see Deepika play Ranveer's onscreen wife Romi Dev and the actress recently announced the same on her Instagram account with a post that read, "& on to the next...Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour...! #RomiDev #Day1 @83thefilm @ranveersingh”.

Ranveer, who has never shied away from commenting on his wife's post was quick to respond, "and this time we don’t die in the end! Yay!”

Interestingly, all three movies that Deepika and Ranveer have done in the past show them meeting tragic ends. In their first film together, Ram Leela, Ranveer and Deepika shoot each other in the end.

Bajirao Mastani saw them dying separately but at the same time, while in Padmaavat, Deepika was seen committing suicide. As for Finding Fanny, Ranveer appeared in a cameo as Deepika’s dead husband.

Recently during a conversation with Times of India, Deepika revealed that she was glad director Kabir Khan came to her for the role. Speaking to the publication, the actor said, "This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

During the interaction, the actor had also revealed that while there is not a lot of material available on Romi, her parents have known their family for many years and she hoped that Romi is proud and happy with the film.

Kabir’s '83 is a classic story of underdogs that chronicles India’s victory in the 1983 World Cup. Set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, actor Jiiva and Chirag Patil in pivotal roles.

