One of Bollywood’s cutest couples Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh celebrated the Cirkus actor’s 27th birthday in style. The two actors shared a series of pictures on their respective Instagrams offering a glimpse of his birthday celebrations. The pictures and videos revealed that DeepVeer enjoyed a chill trip. The trip was packed with swims in the wild, cycling under the clear sky and more!

Although Deepika and Ranveer have refrained from revealing details about the location of their holiday, it is known that they spent Ranveer’s birthday in the US. The couple, ahead of his birthday, attended Shankar Mahadevan’s concert which was followed by their joint appearance at an event.

On the work front, Ranveer was seen on two shows recently. Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls recently dropped online and it was a treat for his fans. Ranveer escapes bears and braves harsh terrain, and ventures into a Siberian forest in search of a rare flower during his stint at surviving the wild with Bear Grylls.

He was also seen in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 alongside Alia Bhatt. He did a number of spot-on impressions of actors like Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhavan, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Kartik Aaryan which left fans in splits.

