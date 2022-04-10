Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani Set the Stage on Fire with Their Dance Moves at Delhi Wedding

83 star Ranveer Singh’s energy is unparalleled as he is usually seen dancing with all he’s got. He was seen bringing his infectious energy to a Delhi wedding he attended recently. As reported by Pinkvilla, a video of Ranveer Singh has gone viral as he busted out his moves to “Aankh Marey” and other energetic songs that pumped everyone up. More footage of the actor dancing his heart out with the guests and the bride herself went viral as well.

For the occasion, Ranveer was in an all-black suit with black loafers to complete the ensemble. He opted to accessorise the outfit with his signature sunglasses and tied his hair into a sleek ponytail.

#RanveerSingh being his exuberant self at a wedding in Delhi. ⚡️ Seriously, I don’t think you need anyone else if you have this man at your party. pic.twitter.com/b0LvB0buf5— Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) April 10, 2022

At the same wedding was also Disha Patani, who performed the hit song ‘Do You Love Me’ from Bhaagi 3 with background dancers. The lighting and the background made the performance pop and made it a night to remember for the guests. The footage is making the rounds on social media.

Disha Patani raised the temperatures with her outfit as well. The sizzling ensemble featured a shimmery salmon-pink bralette coupled with pearly pale pink bottoms, elevating the outfit to a whole new level of glam. For accessories, she chose a gaudy silver butterfly pendant with earrings that matched the colour palette of her outfit and to finish off she tied a pink cloth similar to her pants around her right arm. She wore rings and bracelets as well.

Her beautiful brown hair was done up in beachy curls that gave a sultry vibe to her photos. She chose, as dubbed by Filmfare, Euphoria inspired makeup with a glittery, pink eye makeup and a neutral shade of pink lipstick. The actor looked like an angel from heaven as she danced and twirled to the beat in the wedding.

On a more professional note, Ranveer Singh’s year is quite busy with the shooting of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and his upcoming film, Jayeshbhai Jordar which is scheduled to release on the 13th of May. On the other end of the spectrum, Disha Patani after her recent film, Yodha, with Sidharth Malhotra, will have her hands full with Ek Villain Returns which also stars Arjun Kapoor, John Abhraham and Tara Sutaria.

