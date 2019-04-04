English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
Ranveer Singh, in his last three films-- Padmaavat, Simmba and most recently released Gully Boy, was glorious. He was energetic and eager, vulnerable and smart.
He has played a menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a corrupt cop who discovers his conscience after a tragedy strikes his loved one in Simmba and a street rapper in Gully Boy. Without a doubt, he has showed a terrific range by playing a wide variety of characters.
For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Titled '83, the film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. The actor has began shooting the film in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with the team of '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.
In the picture, Ranveer can be seen posing along with his '83 co-stars Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Addinath M Kothare and Sahil Khattar among others.
Ranveer captioned the picture: "Kapil's devils descend on Dharamshala. It's on!" Film's director Kabir Khan also posted the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Team '83 training at high altitude... Dharamshala." (sic)
Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie.
"I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.
Follow @News18Movies for more
He has played a menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a corrupt cop who discovers his conscience after a tragedy strikes his loved one in Simmba and a street rapper in Gully Boy. Without a doubt, he has showed a terrific range by playing a wide variety of characters.
For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Titled '83, the film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. The actor has began shooting the film in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.
On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with the team of '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.
In the picture, Ranveer can be seen posing along with his '83 co-stars Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Addinath M Kothare and Sahil Khattar among others.
Ranveer captioned the picture: "Kapil's devils descend on Dharamshala. It's on!" Film's director Kabir Khan also posted the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Team '83 training at high altitude... Dharamshala." (sic)
Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie.
"I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | 'Stop It!' - Pollard Leaves Twitter Stunned With Acrobatic Catch
- Salman Khan Gets Flak for Dance Skills as Video of Him Filming Dabangg 3 Song Surfaces
- Moise Kean 50-50 to Blame For Racist Abuse Received, Says Juventus Teammate; Blasted on Social Media
- OnePlus 7 Case Renders Reveal Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Triple Camera and More
- Matthew Hayden Goes Undercover Shopping in Chennai Streets But Fans Aren't Buying it
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results