LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic

For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.

News18.com

Updated:April 4, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh and 'Kapil's Devils' Take Over Dharamshala As '83 Goes on Floor, See Pic
Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram
Loading...
Ranveer Singh, in his last three films-- Padmaavat, Simmba and most recently released Gully Boy, was glorious. He was energetic and eager, vulnerable and smart.

He has played a menacing Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, a corrupt cop who discovers his conscience after a tragedy strikes his loved one in Simmba and a street rapper in Gully Boy. Without a doubt, he has showed a terrific range by playing a wide variety of characters.

For his next, Ranveer is stepping into the shoes of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev. Titled '83, the film follows how, under the then newly-appointed captain Dev, the Indian cricket team defeated West Indies in the final of the World Cup in 1983. The actor has began shooting the film in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old actor shared a picture of himself along with the team of '83, which will be directed by Kabir Khan.

In the picture, Ranveer can be seen posing along with his '83 co-stars Saqib Saleem, Amy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Jiiva, Addinath M Kothare and Sahil Khattar among others.

Ranveer captioned the picture: "Kapil's devils descend on Dharamshala. It's on!" Film's director Kabir Khan also posted the same picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Team '83 training at high altitude... Dharamshala." (sic)



Earlier in an interview, Ranveer, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Gully Boy, said he hopes to become Dev's "shadow" in the movie.

"I’m hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen," Ranveer told DNA.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram