Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar Begin Prep for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', See Pic

Karan Johar announced his return to the director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani recently. He also shared that the star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan will be headlining his love story.

Now, Karan and Ranveer have already begun prep for the movie. Karan shared a selfie with Ranveer on social media. It is being said that Ranveer and Karan are in New Delhi for the recee of the film. In the image, Ranveer wears a funky hat and sunglasses with a white T-shirt and a gold chain. Seeing the actor with the director will certainly get you excited for the upcoming movie. Interestingly, Karan has not directed Ranveer in a role yet. Meanwhile, the hit pairing of Ranveer and Alia will be reuniting after 2019’s Gully Boy, which was also India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category.

Karan recently made headlines after his banner Dharma Productions officially announced that actor Kartik Aaryan would no longer star in their upcoming production Dostana 2. A new actor will be cast and reshoot will begin soon. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor with newcomer Lakshya. It is also being said that Karan has shelved his ambitious period film Takht and will entirely focus on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani for now.

