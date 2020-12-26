Ranveer Singh and 'Little Elf' Deepika Padukone Wish Fans a Merry Christmas With This Adorable Pic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to wish his fans a Merry Christmas and shared a glimpse of his "little elf." Dressed in red blazer and hat, along with golden spectacles, Ranveer could be seen waving in the picture. His wife, actress Deepika Padukone could also be spotted peeking from behind Ranveer's shoulder.

Sharing the adorable image, Ranveer wrote, “Merry Christmas to everyone from Me and my little Elf!”

The lovely photograph has been liked more than 8 lakh times. Several fans of the couple are commenting on the picture. A fan said, “Finally got my Xmas gift,” another said, “Love you guys so much.”

Many fans also replied back to Ranveer’s Christmas greetings. Others posted heart and fire emojis appreciating the photograph of the Bajirao Mastani couple.

Ranveer and Deepika celebrated their second wedding anniversary last month. The two got married on November 14, 2018. Deepika had wished her husband on their second marriage anniversary on Instagram. She had shared a couple of pictures with Ranveer. Deepika had said, “Two peas in a pod...Happy 2nd Anniversary @ranveersingh .You complete me…”

The B-town couple is going to appear together in Kabir Khan’s 83. Ranveer stars as cricketer Kapil Dev who was the captain of the winning Indian cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Deepika is portraying the role of Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

The two have previously starred together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Ranveer also appeared briefly in the 2014 film Finding Fanny which starred Deepika.

Apart from 83, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which stars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The actor has collaborated with Rohit Shetty on the film Cirkus as well. Ranveer shared multiple pictures on his Instagram handle where he can be seen looking at the audience in a theatre.