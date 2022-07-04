Ranveer Singh and Not Karan Johar to Host Bigg Boss OTT 2? Here’s What We Know

Last year, we had two new hosts taking over TV and OTT. Firstly, Karan Johar introduced himself as a host as he took on the hosting duties for the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. He did add the drama and tadka on the show. Next, a few months later, we got to see Ranveer Singh’s TV debut with The Big Picture. He was a livewire, like always! Looks like now, he might be making his entry into OTT as well, by replacing KJo in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

If reports are to be believed, then Ranveer Singh might be replacing Karan Johar as the host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. A source quoted by IANS said, “Makers have started working on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As they couldn’t get dates from Karan Johar, the makers have finalised Ranveer Singh to host the show. He has earlier worked for the channel for another reality TV show, The Big Picture.”

There has been no confirmation of the news yet. It is also being reported that Kanchi Singh, Mahesh Shetty and Pooja Gor have been finalised for the show. The makers are also keen to get Sambhavna Seth and Poonam Pandey on board. However, the actresses are yet to sign the dotted lines.

Last year, Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. Many believed that she would go straight into Bigg Boss 15. However, instead of her, finalists Nishant Bhat and Shamita Shetty went on the Salman Khan hosted show. Pratik Sehajpal had accepted the famed briefcase full of money, and stopped his journey short midway in the finale by accepting the money, and the offer to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. He later emerged as the first rummer up of Bigg Boss 15, losing the coveted trophy to winner Tejasswi Prakash.

