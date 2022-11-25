Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus Trailer Is Nearly 4-Minute Long; Here's Why

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are gearing up for a big box office spectacle after the success of Simmba with their upcoming period-comedy film Cirkus. As the film is set to hit the theatres on December 23, the makers have decided to unveil the trailer at the start of December.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the trailer that will be unveiled on December 2 will be embellished with bone-tickling moments from the upcoming film. The trade source stated, “It’s a 3-minute 47-second trailer, loaded with comic moments and big scale, with the entire ensemble getting the focus. Rohit has kept a tight campaign leading to release on December 23, and he wants to communicate all that he wants to with the first trailer of the film. He believes to create an impression with the first asset and the ones who have seen the trailer are going gaga over it."

It further explained the reason behind the trailer being so long. They shared, “Ranveer will be the flavour of the season after the Cirkus trailer. He is outright hilarious in the Rohit Shetty world of comedy. Rohit doesn’t want to mislead the audience, nor does he believe in the idea of multiple trailers and dialogue promos. He is clear to excite the audience in just one go and hence, has cut a longer trailer. It will take the audience on a fun ride."

While Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus is touted to be a zany and out-of-the-box comedy, it stars Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It also features Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. The film is loosely inspired from a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which itself were adapted from William Shakespeare’s farcical play ‘The Comedy Of Errors’. The film had gone on the floors in November 2020 at Mumbai followed by a shooting schedule in the Queen of the hill stations Ooty.

