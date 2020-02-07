Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Announces Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Completion, Celebrates 10 Years With Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer Singh's debut film, called the actor's performance in Jayeshbhai Jordaar the best of his career.

News18.com

Updated:February 7, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Image Courtesy: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Ranveer Singh just announced the completion of his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is a special one for him as it is produced by Maneesh Sharma who also directed Singh's debut Band Baaja Baraat.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to announce the film's completion. In his post, he thanked Maneesh Sharma for his guidance. He also praised director Divyang Thakkar for being "a ball of love and positive energy".

Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer's first film, served as a producer here. He praised the actor's performance in the film, calling it his "career-best". Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with this film. When we set out to make the film, we had visualized the characters in a certain way. Ranveer, with his performance, has taken the film to the next level."

The film revolves around a Gujarati man who becomes a hero after speaking up about women's empowerment. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will star Ranveer Singh alongside Shalini Pandey. Pandey is better known for her roles in Telugu films and Jayeshbhai will mark her debut into Bollywood. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram