Ranveer Singh Announces Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Completion, Celebrates 10 Years With Maneesh Sharma

Ranveer Singh just announced the completion of his next film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The film is a special one for him as it is produced by Maneesh Sharma who also directed Singh's debut Band Baaja Baraat.

Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to announce the film's completion. In his post, he thanked Maneesh Sharma for his guidance. He also praised director Divyang Thakkar for being "a ball of love and positive energy".

Maneesh Sharma, who directed Ranveer's first film, served as a producer here. He praised the actor's performance in the film, calling it his "career-best". Speaking to Mid-Day, he said, "We have finished shooting Jayeshbhai Jordaar and I will stick my neck out to say that Ranveer has delivered his career-best performance with this film. When we set out to make the film, we had visualized the characters in a certain way. Ranveer, with his performance, has taken the film to the next level."

The film revolves around a Gujarati man who becomes a hero after speaking up about women's empowerment. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will star Ranveer Singh alongside Shalini Pandey. Pandey is better known for her roles in Telugu films and Jayeshbhai will mark her debut into Bollywood. The cast also includes Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana.

