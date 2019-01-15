English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Answers if He Ever Had Thoughts of Losing Deepika Padukone
Here's what Ranveer Singh said when he was asked if he ever had thoughts of losing Deepika Padukone.
Deepika and Ranveer, who have been rocking Sabyasachi creations ever since they tied the knot, decided to go with different designers this time for their Mumbai reception. (Image: AP)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six long years before the two the knot in a fiercely private ceremony in Italy. However, the two never admitted being in a relationship before their wedding.
Speaking to Filmfare the actor opened up about his relationship with Deepika. When asked if he ever had thoughts that he will lose the actress during their relationship, Ranveer said, "No, I never had such a thought, of course there are ups and downs, but I had made up my mind that she was the one, she is the only one whom I wanted to marry, so I was prepared to go through anything."
Likewise, in an interview post marriage, Deepika was asked whether she would take her husband's surname, just like her contemporaries Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Then Deepika had joked about how, in her case, it might be Deepika Padukone - wife of Ranveer Singh Padukone!
Later she clarified to Hindustan Times, "After that interview, I realised that it's a conversation that Ranveer and I have never even had. So we haven't been like 'oh, so, do you think you need to change your surname?' That (chat about it in an interview) was of course a joke of sorts. It has never crossed either of our minds."
"When I was asked I was like 'oh, we haven't even thought about it.' Maybe, because it's not important. Also, I've worked extremely hard to create my identity and so has he. So my question is, 'why would he have to do that?' I think what people see of us is a very minsicule part of our entire being and existence. But at the core of it, we are very alike," she added.
Deepika and Ranveer got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14 last year, followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15 at Lake Como in Italy. The newly-weds then returned to India to host multiple receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
