Ranveer Singh Appears in Abu Dhabi’s ‘Yas Hai Khas’ Campaign as Brand Ambassador

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, who was most recently seen in the sports biography ’83, has been roped in to promote Yas Island as its brand ambassador.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s premier luxury and amusement sites, has launched a new advertising strategy, ‘Yas Hai Khaas,’ with Bollywood actor Ranveer, targeting Indian customers.

The captivating film, titled ‘Yas Is Special,’ follows Ranveer on an exhilarating tour across Yas Island, displaying the destination’s wealth of activities, diversity of services, and warm Yas Island welcome. Yes, Singh has been seen dancing and singing his way around the island. It’s also your opportunity to observe the fashion-forward star go shopping at the Yas Mall.

The commercial, an epic cinematic treat, immerses the audience in Ranveer’s action-packed vacation to Yas Island, where he visits the destination’s most famous landmarks, from engaging with Batman at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to hunting down waves at Yas Waterworld to riding the world’s fastest thrill ride at F1 track Abu Dhabi.

Continuing the trip, Ranveer practically flies through the air at adventure hub CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi, demonstrating what an upgraded vacation experience Yas Island can offer discriminating guests.

“We are proud of our partnership with Ranveer Singh as a brand ambassador as he exudes the dynamic attitude of Yas Island,” said Liam Findlay, CEO Experience Hub, Yas Island.

“Yas Island is such a spectacular destination and I had a great time shooting the video," Ranveer Singh said of the partnership. He also stated that he is thrilled to be the location’s brand ambassador and hopes that holidaymakers love Yas Island as much as he has.

Meanwhile, 83, helmed by Kabir Khan, starring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as Romi Bhatia, failed to create magic at the box office. However, the film did receive critical acclaim. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amy Virk, Dhairya Karwa, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, and others also appeared in the film. On December 24, 2021, the movie was released in theatres.

