Ranveer Singh Appreciates Rare Compliment from Deepika Padukone on Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one couple that is known for not holding it back on social media. More than their romance, the two often tease and roast each other over their social media posts. In Ranveer Singh's recent Instagram live video, he claims to have received a rare compliment from his wife.

Ranveer recently uploaded a live video on Instagram. In the video, he could be seen listening to Stayin' Alive by the Bees Gees in a car. While grooving to the song, he received a comment from Deepika Padukone stating that he was "looking cute and hot." Not the one to miss out on the opportunity, Ranveer Singh immediately responded in the video saying, "Wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today."

Deepika commented on Ranveer's insta live today ❤❤❤❤ #deepveer (tfs @ranveerkfanclub on instagram) Deepika: looking cute AND hot! Ranveer: Thanks baby, wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today pic.twitter.com/pqWtRgqHBp — #DeepVeerwale - Ranveer Deepika FC (@DeepVeer_FC) November 5, 2019

In the video, Ranveer also stated that he had been improving on his badminton playing skills and is ready to face Deepika again. This is a reference to an earlier comment made by Deepika. During an interview, the actress was asked if she had ever faced off against Ranveer in a badminton match and who won. She replied that it was obvious who was the winner adding that if she revealed Ranveer's score from the game, he would refuse to return home.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together on the big screen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. In the film, the two portray Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. The film will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

