Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Appreciates Rare Compliment from Deepika Padukone on Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are known for teasing and roasting each other quite often on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 8:52 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranveer Singh Appreciates Rare Compliment from Deepika Padukone on Instagram
Image of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh (1), courtesy of Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one couple that is known for not holding it back on social media. More than their romance, the two often tease and roast each other over their social media posts. In Ranveer Singh's recent Instagram live video, he claims to have received a rare compliment from his wife.

Ranveer recently uploaded a live video on Instagram. In the video, he could be seen listening to Stayin' Alive by the Bees Gees in a car. While grooving to the song, he received a comment from Deepika Padukone stating that he was "looking cute and hot." Not the one to miss out on the opportunity, Ranveer Singh immediately responded in the video saying, "Wow, a rare compliment from my wife, I must really be looking good today."

In the video, Ranveer also stated that he had been improving on his badminton playing skills and is ready to face Deepika again. This is a reference to an earlier comment made by Deepika. During an interview, the actress was asked if she had ever faced off against Ranveer in a badminton match and who won. She replied that it was obvious who was the winner adding that if she revealed Ranveer's score from the game, he would refuse to return home.

Ranveer and Deepika will soon be seen together on the big screen in Kabir Khan's upcoming film '83. In the film, the two portray Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia. The film will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram