Ranveer Singh Approves of Lady Gaga's Style Game at MTV VMAs

It would not an overstatement to call Ranveer Singh rather experimental in his styling. The actor is known for his quirky dressing sense and even carries it all while coming off as effortless. Ranveer recently hailed Lady Gaga's style game as the latter attended the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony and showed off an amazing collection of masks and outfits.

Lady Gaga appeared in many different outfits and corresponding masks during the VMA show while she dominated the night with a performance with Ariana Grande. Gaga donned a pink mask that strapped around head, a mask with pointy tusks and even an electronic display on a mask while she sang Rain on Me with Ariana, who also sported her own black mask. She held the award for artist of the year wearing a white tulle and organdy coat by Valentino and a matching silver mask.

Ranveer took to his Instagram stories and shared several moments from the VMAs featuring Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga won five honours at the VMAs, most of them for her No 1 hit with Ariana Grande, Rain on Me, which the pop stars performed live for the first time.

“Wear a mask. It’s a sign of respect,” Lady Gaga said during one of her several appearances onstage as she accepted awards like artist of the year, song of the year and the MTV Tricon award.

On the work front Ranveer will see the release of highly anticipated film 83 next. Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite him in the sports film that draws from India's maiden cricket World Cup win in 1983.