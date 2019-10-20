Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Post 'Sooper' Comments on Anushka Sharma's Gold Ear Cuff Look

Anushka Sharma wore a big statement gold ear cuff recently with a blue and white Gucci checkered jumpsuit, attracting hilarious comments from her friends in the film industry.

IANS

Updated:October 20, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor Post 'Sooper' Comments on Anushka Sharma's Gold Ear Cuff Look
credits - instagram

Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to make a statement with her plaid jumpsuit look with formal twist, leaving actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor gushing about her fashionable outing.

The actress on Saturday posted a series of photographs of her look for an event in Mumbai. She picked a blue and white Gucci checkered jumpsuit, combining it with a matching blazer. She added drama to her look with a white shirt and black tie, and completed the look with a big gold ear cuff. The actress opted for minimal make-up with a dewy base, flushed cheeks and mascara.

"Suited and booted," she captioned one image, and wrote "can't hear the haters" with a close-up shot, where she is seen wearing the statement gold ear cuff.

View this post on Instagram

Can't hear the haters👂🏻😉😜

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

  सूटेड और बुटेड   A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

"Just casually fixing my hair," she posted with one image.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Just casually fixing my hair   A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The actress won several compliments for her look, but the ones posted by Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were the most funny. Her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Ranveer commented "Sooper" on one image, and "Love it" on another.

Arjun Kapoor, who is known to make witty comments on several actress' Insta posts, used a line from the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor song from their hit Hero No. 1 to express his views, saying, "Sona kitna Sona hai."

Actress Dia Mirza commented "love you" with a heart emoji, while style gurus Rhea Kapoor and Manish Malhotra appreciated the look with hearts and fire emojis.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram