Ranveer Singh-Arjun Kapoor's Gym Photo Will Motivate You to Start Working Out With Your BFF

A photo of Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor sweating it out at the gym has been doing the rounds of social media.

The actors, who share a great bond, were seen together in 2014's action-thriller film Gunday. The movie showed their bromance in a comic mode, but the actors are very close to each other in real life too. This throwback photo shows the actors love sweating it out together as well.

A while back, Ranveer had shared a shirtless picture of himself on his Instagram stories. In the snap, he was flexing his muscles after a gruelling workout session. Along with the snap, Ranveer wrote, "Gainz ville".

Meanwhile, Ranveer will now soon be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. The actor will be essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, and his wife and actress Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing the role of Romi (Kapil’s wife). The movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar, among others. Originally, the film had to release on April 10 this year but due to the ongoing lockdown the same has been indefinitely postponed.

Arjun too, is waiting for the release of his upcoming film titled Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar. In Dibakar Banerjee’s dark comedy, he has been paired opposite Parineeti Chopra. Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghubir Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta are also part of the project.

