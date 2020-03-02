Ranveer Singh Arrives Late for Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch, Here's How Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn Reacted

The trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, was unveiled on Monday in Mumbai. While Akshay, Rohit, Katrina, Ajay and Sooryavanshi producer Karan Johar were on time for the trailer launch event, Ranveer got late.

In a footage shared on Instagram, Ranveer is seen generously apologising to the entire cast of Sooryavanshi for being late. In the beginning of the clip, an apologetic Ranveer hugs Rohit soon after entering the event venue.

The camera then pans to Akshay, Ajay, Katrina and Karan, who greet a delayed Ranveer with sarcastic slow claps. Akshay starts chastising Ranveer and said, “Ye pehla junior actor hai jisne char senior actor ko 40 minute wait karwaya hai (He is the first junior actor to make four senior actors wait 40 minutes for him)."

Ranveer’s excuse begins with him saying that he got late because of the ongoing metro line construction to which Ajay retorts by asking him how has it affected only Ranveer and not others.

However, a fervent Akshay says, “Tu kuch bolne ke layak nahi hai, 40 minute koi late hota hai?(You have left no room to speak, who delays by 40 minutes?)”

Sooryavanshi is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. In the film, Ranveer and Ajay will reprise their characters from Simmba (Sangram Bhalerao) and Singham (Bajirao Singham) respectively. The film hits the theatres on March 24.

