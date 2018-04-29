Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in Switzerland for the promotion of the country's Tourism campaign, recently visited Montreux where he paid tribute to one of his all time favourite music icons- Freddie Mercury, the golden-voiced lead singer of the legendary rock band Queen. The Bollywood heartthrob sang one of their classic tracks 'I want to break free' in front of Mercury's statue while dressed as the man himself.Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared a small clip, wherein he channels Mercury's stage presence.Apart from Montreux, Ranveer also visited Glacier 3000 in Switzerland for an unforgettable and unique experience. The actor showed off splendid snowy vistas from literally ‘the top of the world’ as he went live sharing his high level experience on Instagram while walking across the 107 meter-long and 3000 meter-high altitude bridge.