If a new report is to be believed, Ranveer Singh could play the new Shaktimaan in a movie based on the 90s superhero. For the unversed, a feature film based on the Indian superhero has been in the making. Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna had portrayed the role of the superhero on the small screen in the 90s and now, it is said that Ranveer has been approached to essay the role for the big screen.

For the unversed, Shaktimaan was a superhero show that aired on Doordarshan. The protagonist, much like Superman, was a superhero under the garb of a photojournalist by the name of Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastri. In February 2022, Mukesh had confirmed that a trilogy based on the superhero is in the making.

A source has now informed IndiaToday that Ranveer has been approached for the role and he is interested as well. “Ranveer has shown a keen interest in playing Shaktimaan, the Indian superhero. The makers too feel that Ranveer can bring a natural charisma to the superhero character, who was first introduced in 1997. Talks are on with the actor and the team,” the source said. Mukesh is yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has a slew of films in the making. The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. While his performance was lauded, the film did not perform as per expectations at the box office. Ranveer will now be seen in Cirkus. Based on Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors, Ranveer reunites with Rohit Shetty for the comedy film. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.

Ranveer is also set to star in Karan Johar’s directorial comeback Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film reunites Ranveer and Alia after Gully Boy. Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play crucial supporting roles in the movie.

