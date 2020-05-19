Ranveer Singh as Vincent van Gogh is a Real Piece of Art, See Pic

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared his photoshopped picture on social media, one in which he is seems to want to become Dutch influential painter Vincent van Gogh. Ranveer replaces van Gogh in a self-portrait.

With the picture, Ranveer shared a deep and thoughtful message with his fans. He wrote, "As we advance in life it becomes more and more difficult, but in fighting the difficulties the inmost strength of the heart is developed.-Vincent Van Gogh."

Earlier, Ranveer had shared his love for WWF as he posted a throwback picture of himself while he pretended to be Hulk Hogan. Ranveer enacts Hogan's trademark style of tearing off his vest when he was young. The picture had gone viral on social media.

On the movies front, Ranveer's '83 awaits a new release date. He is also working on a comedy movie titled Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which will see him play a Gujarati businessman. Apart from this, he is also set to feature in Karan Johar's period movie Takht opposite Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, among others.

