1-min read

Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for two years before parting ways in 2009 but the two have maintained a cordial relationship with each other.

News18.com

Updated:March 2, 2019, 10:39 AM IST
Ranveer Asked If He Ever Felt 'Insecure' When Deepika Worked With Ex Ranbir. His Answer
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor dated for two years before parting ways in 2009 but the two have maintained a cordial relationship with each other.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 last year, after six years of dating. Their romance had bloomed on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela and grew stronger by the day.

However, before Deepika found her happily-ever-after with Ranveer, she was seeing actor Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika and Ranbir dated for two years before parting ways in 2009 but the two went on to work with each other-- Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in 2013 and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha in 2015-- and have maintained a cordial relationship.

At the India Today Conclave 2019 in Delhi, Ranveer was asked if he ever felt "insecure" when Deepika worked with her ex-boyfriend.

To which, the actor promptly replied, "'Do I seem like an insecure person, really?' I am not an insecure type at all. I am extremely secure in who I am and what I am. I know that nobody can love her the way I do, so it's cool."

Ranveer further revealed that he was keen to collaborate with Ranbir on a film soon.

"We have had many opportunities to work together but none of them have worked out. But you never say never. I have a feeling it will happen in the near future. Hopefully, I would like it to happen sooner rather than later. And I know he wants to collaborate too. So let's hope it happens. I think it will be quite epic," he said.

Ranveer was all praise for his actress wife. "Deepika Padukone ko wife bana diya, yeh hota hai achievement! Tere bhai jaisa koi hard-ich nahi hai!" he quipped.

