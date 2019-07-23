Ranveer Singh Asks Fans to Choose His Best Character Selfie on Insta Stories, See Pics

Be it his diverse character roles or shocking dressing sense, there is little that Ranveer Singh cannot pull off.

Ranveer took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share selfies of his movie characters, taking his followers on a journey down the memory lane. He shared images of several of the characters that he’s played on celluloid over the years—from quirky Inspector Sangram Bhalerao in Simmba to evil Alauddin Khalji in Padmaavat and Gully Boy Murad. Asking fans to choose the best image, he wrote, “Which dude’s selfie game is the strongest?”

Ranveer also shared selfies of himself as Jaali Chaplin from an ad shoot, Peshwa Bajirao from Bajirao Mastani, Kabir Mehra from Dil Dhadakne Do, Bikram Bose from Gunday, Ram Rajadi from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and then one of himself before he became a superstar.

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently in London shooting for the Kabir Khan directorial 83, in which he plays former India captain Kapil Dev under whose leadership India lifted its first cricket World Cup in 1983. The film will also star Ranveer’s real-life wife Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife Romi Dev.

After 83, Ranveer will begin shooting for Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. A multi-starrer, it will also feature actors Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor in important roles.

