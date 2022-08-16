Ranveer Singh Becomes Goodwill Ambassador for Hemkunt Foundation As Youth Icon

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is also known as the powerhouse of Bollywood. The Barjirao Mastaani star never ceases to leave his fans impressed with anything he does. Maintaining the trajectory, on Tuesday, Ranveer snatched the spotlight for his new pursuit. Ranveer Singh has been appointed as a Goodwill Ambassador for Hemkunt Foundation.

Ranveer’s association is a step forward in that direction. As a youth icon and an individual who feels passionately about education and giving back to society, Ranveer will encourage and empower the youth of India to take an active part in helping the underprivileged. He will be closely associated with the sustainable development of HF Gurukul – India’s largest not-for-profit skill development centre.

Hemkunt Foundation is relentlessly working for the upliftment of the underprivileged sections of society with education, skill development, access to livelihood, and healthcare support. It has played a significant role during the pandemic and in the lives of marginalized communities to break the generational poverty cycle.

Talking about his motivations behind joining the foundation, Ranveer Singh said, “Education is the only solution to eradicate generational poverty and unemployment. It is disheartening to see that a large segment of the population do not have access to it and I want to do my bit to help as many people of my country as possible. Hence, I am glad to join hands with Hemkunt Foundation and Harteerath Singh to provide equal access to education and employment opportunities for all. I hope, with this association, we can positively impact the lives of children from marginalized communities.”

“We are extremely grateful to have Ranveer Singh join the Hemkunt Foundation family. He is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to give back to society. His passion and commitment to education are worth applauding. I am certain together we’ll be able to create tangible on-ground impact in the society.” said Harteerath Singh, Director of Hemkunt Foundation.

Hemkunt Foundation has impacted more than 50k lives with education so far. With Hemkunt Foundation Gurukul, spread across 25 acres in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, it plans to further impart skill training to 1000 students every year. The objective of the school is to train the students to be industry-ready by conducting industry/job-specific training modules.

