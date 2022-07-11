Ranveer Singh Becomes Shah Rukh Khan's Neighbour As He Buys Quadruplex Worth Rs 119 Cr

Ranveer Singh and his father Jugjeet Sundersingh Bhavnani’s firm named Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP have finalised a deal to purchase an apartment for Rs 119 crore in Mumbai. As per the documents provided by Indextap.com, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP registered the agreement for the purchase of this apartment on July 8, 2022.

Reportedly, it is a sea-view luxury quadruplex apartment that spreads across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. It comes with 19 parking slots in the building. The apartment has a total of 11,266 sq ft of carpet area and a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace. Ranveer Singh and his father’s firm has paid a total stamp duty worth Rs 7.13 crore for the transaction. Whereas, the total amount paid for the quadruplex is Rs 118.94 crore.

As reported by Hindustan Times, a Bandra-based realtor has revealed that the building Sagar Resham is under construction. “An old building is now being redeveloped. The lower floors will be occupied by the existing residents. The 16th floor is a 4BHK, whereas the remaining three floors 17 to 19 are a penthouse,” he said.

Latest News, <a href="https://www.news18.com/">Breaking News</a>, watch <a href="https://www.news18.com/videos/">Top Videos</a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/livetv/">Live TV</a> here.<p></p>