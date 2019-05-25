Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ranveer Singh Bonding with 'Hurricane' Kapil Dev for '83 is How Biopics Are Made

Ranveer Singh shared some candid pictures with Kapil Dev on his Instagram account. The images are from the time that Ranveer spent in Dev's house.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Ranveer Singh Bonding with 'Hurricane' Kapil Dev for '83 is How Biopics Are Made
Image of Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev, courtesy of Raveer Singh's Instagram
Ranveer Singh will essay Indian sports legend Kapil Dev in the upcoming sports drama '83, which will be a cinematic recreation of the nation's first World Cup victory in England. While Ranveer and his squad have been practicing with real- life players like Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Balvinder Singh Sandhu among others to get into the player's skin and get their techniques right, Ranveer went the extra mile in becoming the Hurricane, that is Kapil Dev.

The Gully Boy actor shared some candid pictures on social media that show the cricket star and film star bonding over tea and cricket chat. The images are from the time that Ranveer spent at Kapil's house. The stills show him doing a through character study of the former Indian cricket team captain, as he listens to him, shares laughs and takes notes of his advice.

Sharing his views and happiness on becoming Kapil Dev, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "Becoming the Hurricane 🌪 #KapilDev @83thefilm @kabirkhankk (sic)."







Reportedly, Kapil Dev's daughter Amiya will be assisting director Kabir Khan in '83. Also, in an interview with Mid-day, actor Ammy Virk, who essays Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film, said that the director has arranged for a special interaction session of the reel-life cricketers with actual West Indian players like Michael Holding and Viv Richards in London.

Read: Ranveer Singh and '83 Team to Meet 'Master Blaster' Viv Richards, 'Whispering Death' Michael Holding in London

'83 is set to release on Good Friday, 2020. Ranveer will essay the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev, in the biopic and as per latest reports, Deepika Padukone will play his wife Romi Bhatia.

Read: Deepika Padukone to Star in and Co-produce Ranveer Singh's '83: Report

