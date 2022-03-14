CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Ranveer Singh Bonds With Bella Hadid Four Years After She Crossed Paths With Deepika Padukone, Fans React
1-MIN READ

Ranveer Singh and Bella Hadid crossed paths at a recent football match in London. (Pic: Ranveer Singh Fan Club/Twitter)

Ranveer Singh was seen spending time with Bella Hadid during a football match in London recently. Fans have all sorts of reactions.

Entertainment Bureau

Ranveer Singh was seen bonding with Bella Hadid at Premier League Football in London, United Kingdom. A picture of the duo posing with YouTuber Chunkz at the stadium in London has now gone viral on the social media platform. In the picture, Ranveer was seen wearing a grey outfit with matching warmers and a bucket hat for the game. He also wore a pair of matching sunglasses. On the other hand, Bella was seen wearing a red jersey and a jacket. While one picture featured all three of them, in another Bella and Ranveer were seen posing together alone.

One of Ranveer’s fan accounts shared the picture on Instagram and fans took to the comments section to react. “I’m SORRY. But so so many worlds colliding right now. CHUNKZ, BELLA HADID AND RANVEER SINGH together ?????" a fan tweeted. “What is chunkz doing with Bella hadid and ranveer Singh at an arsenal game ? Crossover episode irl," added another. “Open instagram and see chunkz, ranveer singh and bella hadid in one frame, honestly the weirdest crossover i’ve seen in a while," a fan said.

Ranveer Singh was spotted with Bella Hadid almost four years after Deepika Padukone and Bella had crossed paths. In May 2018, Deepika and Bella were seen posing with other attendees at the MET Gala 2018. A picture of the group was shared widely by fan accounts at the time.

Ranveer, on the work front, was last seen in ’83. He will soon be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordar. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, with Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt in the making.

first published:March 14, 2022, 20:13 IST