Ranveer Singh Bonds With MCU Stars Michael B Jordan, Jonathan Majors, Simu Liu at Basket Ball Games and We're Stunned

Ranveer Singh is the NBA’s brand ambassador for India. He is currently putting up in Salt Lake City, Utah as he takes part in the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity game. Singh recently met renowned basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller, and Shaquille O’Neal at the NBA. Not just this, but he also met Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan and Simu Liu.

Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram stories on Sunday and shared a bundle of pictures from the event. In one of the clicks, he was seen posing with Jonathan Majors and Michael B Jordan. Interestingly, this comes at a time when Majors and Jordan have also come together to promote their upcoming sports drama Creed 3. Another picture featured Singh interacting with Simu Liu.

On Friday, the Gully Boy actor played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade’s team in the celebrity game. Team Dwayne, which included Simu Liu, actor Janelle Monae, comedian Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe, defeated Team Ryan with a final score of 81 to 78.

At the match, Ranveer also met Ben Affleck. A photo of the duo interacting with each other went viral. They were also seen shaking hands.

Ranveer was named India’s brand ambassador for NBA in 2021. Back then, the actor told Pinkvilla, “I have been a basketball fan since I was a child. It is one of the most electrifying sports in the world and NBA stars have been shaping pop culture for decades now. From Michael Jordan to Allen Iverson to LeBron James, the NBA has developed a unique culture within its players and fans. The players’ impact on and off the court is something that I admire.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The family entertainer is all set to release on July 28, 2023.

