Ranveer Singh Breaks into An Impromptu Dance at India's Most Wanted Screening, Watch Here
When Ranveer attended the screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted, he couldn't help but shower praise on the film.
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh came together for the first time in 2014 with Gunday. Since then they have been Bollywood's one the most loved BFFs. From pulling each other's leg on social media to praising each on public platforms, the two never fail to entertain their fans.
Recently, when Ranveer attended the screening of Arjun's film India's Most Wanted, he couldn't help but shower praises on the latter. After the screening, the two not only posed for paparazzi but also broke into an impromptu dance on their song Tune Maari Entriaan. They were also joined by Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar.
Take a look!
The screening was attended by celebrities like Malaika Arora, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ali Abbas Zafar, Ileana D'Cruz, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun's family members including his sisters Janhvi and Anshula.
Janhvi also took to her Instagram story, showering praises for his brother Arjun. Sharing a poster of the film, she wrote, "Go watch this film about faceless heroes and their untold story about protecting our country. Releasing tomorrow!!! @arjunkapoor A noble quiet hero. So honest and sincere."
India's Most Wanted, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is about an undercover operation to capture a deadly terrorist without the use of any weapons. Though the makers have kept the name of the terrorist under wraps, it is believed to be Yasin Bhatkal, who allegedly co-founded the terror outfit Indian Mujahideen.
