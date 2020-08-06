Ranveer Singh Breaks The Internet With Killer Physique; Check Out His Post

Actor Ranveer Singh, who is currently quarantining with wife, actress Deepika Padukone, took to Instagram to share a picture of himself flaunting his biceps.

In the photo, Ranveer looks completely transformed as he showed off his huge muscles in a blue athleisure. Looks like Ranveer has made most of this lockdown period work out at the gym. As soon as Ranveer shared the post, fans and friends of the actor flooded his post with their appreciative comments. While Tiger Shroff dropped fire emojis, Maniesh Paul wrote, 'Bro aise matt kar yaar pls.'

Meanwhile on the work front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's film 83. He will be seen essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the sports drama. The movie is based on the 1983 cricket world cup victory of Indian cricket team. Deepika will also be seen in the film. The film was originally scheduled to release on April 24 this year. However, due to the nationwide lockdown which was imposed on March 25, the movie could not be released. Apart from him, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri will also be seen playing key roles in the film.