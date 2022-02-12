Ranveer Singh Brings Ram Leela Ka Swag to Alia Bhatt's Dholida Dance From Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s first track Dholida became an instant hit right after its release on Thursday, February 10. The video sees Alia Bhatt flaunt her Garba steps and match up to the energetic track. Now, Ranveer Singh joined Alia in Dholida’s dance and flaunted his signature swag. While the actress was busy shooting for the promotions of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Ranveer joined him and his steps and swag will definitely remind you of his character Ram from the SLB film Ram Leela.

Alia can be seen wearing a white saree with flower embroideries. The sleeves of her blouse flaunted an intricate design. Ranveer, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a casual tee paired with jeans. The actress shared the video of them dancing on her Instagram Story section, and wrote, “also look who graced us with his star presence," and added a moon and a star emoji.

Take a look at some of the stills from the video:

Alia and Ranveer had collaborated for the film Gully Boy and will next be seen in the film Rocky Aur Raani Ki Prem Kahani.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently busy with the promotions of the films and has been treating her fans with some gorgeous photos from her promotional events.

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer was released this month and the film will have a grand theatrical release on February 25. The film is Alia Bhatt’s first film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ajay Devgn as a mobster, who eventually falls in love with Gangubai while teaching her the tricks of the trade. In the crime drama, Gangubai is featured as a sex worker who later emerges as an underworld don in Mumbai. For the unversed, the story of Gangubai has been adapted from one of the chapters of Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

