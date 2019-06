Ranveer Singh Says it's Real Honour to Be Practicing at Lord's Stadium for World Cup Film

While Team India is in London for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Ranveer Singh is in the British capital too with the team of his film '83. The actor is playing the role of Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directorial based on India's historic victory at 1983 World Cup at Lord's Stadium in England.Ranveer was reliving history at the very same stadium on Sunday, amid a host of cricketing legends who had gathered for India Today's Salaam Cricket Conclave 2019. The 33-year-old actor joined veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on stage to discuss cricket and his upcoming film.An excited Ranveer said, "We are sitting in Lord's with the best in the world of cricket during ICC World Cup. I am doing a film on the '83 win and playing the role of Kapil Dev. My day started with Sunil Gavaskar and I met Shane Warne. For us boys, can we take a moment to appreciate how blessed we are to be able to experience this."He said that getting to practice cricket at Lord's is a real honour, reported India Today .. "We are shooting in the UK. You have no idea what it feels like to wake up in the morning to come and practice in Lord's," said Ranveer.At the conclave, the actor was a total entertainment package as he rapped lines from Gully Boy's hit track Apna Time Aayega.Ranveer was then joined by his '83 co-star, Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu, who sang lines from his song Kya Baat Ay. Harrdy is playing the role of former cricketer Madan Lal in the film. Madan Lal was responsible for taking the crucial wicket of Sir Vivian Richards during the final match of 1983 World Cup against West Indies.