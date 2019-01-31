Ranveer Singh Calls Media Attention Around His Wedding With Deepika Padukone 'Too Much'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went out of their way to ensure that their wedding remains an intimate affair, away from the media glare. So much so, that they flew to a lakeside mansion in Italy to tie the knot.Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies, Sindhi and Konkani, which were attended by their families and close friends, at Lake Como. The media was strictly not invited, and the paparazzi had a hard time getting a glimpse of the Bollywood stars on their wedding day.The actors paid a huge amount of money for the security arrangements. There were security guards on boats patrolling the area and chasing away any form of paparazzi. Even when they returned to Mumbai after the wedding, they were mobbed by the fans and photographers.Recently, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ranveer opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding. He said, "It was... too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on our personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married."The 33-year-old actor also talked about how marriage has changed him and said, "I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."On the professional front, Ranveer impressed the audience with his performance in two films last year. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Gully Boy. The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer plays a rapper in the upcoming musical drama.Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer has also bagged a vital role in Karan Johar's next directorial venture, Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the period drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.