English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ranveer Singh Calls Media Attention Around His Wedding With Deepika Padukone 'Too Much'
In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding with Deepika, saying that the couple had worked hard not to feed the focus on their personal lives.
After a serene and sombre Konkani wedding, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi wedding on 15th November. (Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went out of their way to ensure that their wedding remains an intimate affair, away from the media glare. So much so, that they flew to a lakeside mansion in Italy to tie the knot.
Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies, Sindhi and Konkani, which were attended by their families and close friends, at Lake Como. The media was strictly not invited, and the paparazzi had a hard time getting a glimpse of the Bollywood stars on their wedding day.
The actors paid a huge amount of money for the security arrangements. There were security guards on boats patrolling the area and chasing away any form of paparazzi. Even when they returned to Mumbai after the wedding, they were mobbed by the fans and photographers.
Recently, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ranveer opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding. He said, "It was... too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on our personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married."
The 33-year-old actor also talked about how marriage has changed him and said, "I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."
On the professional front, Ranveer impressed the audience with his performance in two films last year. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Gully Boy. The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer plays a rapper in the upcoming musical drama.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer has also bagged a vital role in Karan Johar's next directorial venture, Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the period drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies, Sindhi and Konkani, which were attended by their families and close friends, at Lake Como. The media was strictly not invited, and the paparazzi had a hard time getting a glimpse of the Bollywood stars on their wedding day.
The actors paid a huge amount of money for the security arrangements. There were security guards on boats patrolling the area and chasing away any form of paparazzi. Even when they returned to Mumbai after the wedding, they were mobbed by the fans and photographers.
Recently, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ranveer opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding. He said, "It was... too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on our personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married."
The 33-year-old actor also talked about how marriage has changed him and said, "I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."
On the professional front, Ranveer impressed the audience with his performance in two films last year. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Gully Boy. The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer plays a rapper in the upcoming musical drama.
Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer has also bagged a vital role in Karan Johar's next directorial venture, Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the period drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni Were Schoolmates and Their Pictures are Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Priyanka Chopra: It Shocks Me How Nick Has Not Been Corrupted and is So Family-Driven
- Polar Vortex: Watch Bored Americans With No Chill Throw Boiling Water at Arctic Wind
- Renault-Nissan Group Sold Most Cars Last Year, VW Tops the List With Trucks Included
- UAE Protests Over Qatari Players' Eligibility at Asian Cup
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results