LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Calls Media Attention Around His Wedding With Deepika Padukone 'Too Much'

In a recent interview, Ranveer Singh opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding with Deepika, saying that the couple had worked hard not to feed the focus on their personal lives.

News18.com

Updated:January 31, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh Calls Media Attention Around His Wedding With Deepika Padukone 'Too Much'
After a serene and sombre Konkani wedding, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Sindhi wedding on 15th November. (Image: Ranveer Singh/Instagram)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone went out of their way to ensure that their wedding remains an intimate affair, away from the media glare. So much so, that they flew to a lakeside mansion in Italy to tie the knot.

Deepika and Ranveer had two wedding ceremonies, Sindhi and Konkani, which were attended by their families and close friends, at Lake Como. The media was strictly not invited, and the paparazzi had a hard time getting a glimpse of the Bollywood stars on their wedding day.

View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on



The actors paid a huge amount of money for the security arrangements. There were security guards on boats patrolling the area and chasing away any form of paparazzi. Even when they returned to Mumbai after the wedding, they were mobbed by the fans and photographers.

Recently, in an interview with GQ magazine, Ranveer opened up about the media frenzy around his wedding. He said, "It was... too much. We worked hard not to feed this focus on our personal lives. But it’s definitely much easier now that we’re married."

The 33-year-old actor also talked about how marriage has changed him and said, "I’ve become a family man, a proper homebody."

On the professional front, Ranveer impressed the audience with his performance in two films last year. The actor is now gearing up for his next release, Gully Boy. The movie has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and also stars Alia Bhatt. Ranveer plays a rapper in the upcoming musical drama.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in Kabir Khan's '83. Ranveer has also bagged a vital role in Karan Johar's next directorial venture, Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the period drama also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram