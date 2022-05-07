Ranveer Singh Jumps With Joy As Mumbai Indians Captain Rohit Sharma Hits Six in IPL Match; Watch

Ranveer Singh was in the crowd at the Brabourne Stadium on Friday to witness the clash between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Ranveer is a big fan of Mumbai Indians and attended the match to extend his support to the five-time champions struggling this season. Known for his upbeat energy, the 36-year-old broke into a cheer as Rohit Sharma seemed to get his form back in the game.

Alongside the crowd, Ranveer was seen getting all pumped up as Rohit Sharma scooped Mohammad Shami’s fast ball to six. The actor threw his fist in the air to celebrate Rohit’s boundary off Shami’s delivery.

In a video making the rounds of Twitter, Ranveer can be seen shouting “come on” and throwing punches in the air repeatedly after Rohit’s six. The Mumbai Indians skipper scored a quick 43 off 28 balls and hit the ball out of the field twice.

Ranveer Singh’s presence also seemed to work for Mumbai Indians as the side clinched its second win of the tournament on Friday. The victory was significant as Mumbai Indians defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans. However, Mumbai is set to crash out of the league stage since it has only two wins in 10 games with just four more to go.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently hopping on various public events and reality shows to promote his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The comedy-drama, directed by Divyang Thakkar, also features Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The movie is set to hit the big screen on May 13.

In the film, Ranveer plays the role of the son of a Gujarati sarpanch who suppresses female rights. However, Ranveer’s character believes in gender equality but is pressured by society of producing a son to continue his father’s legacy.

Among other projects, Ranveer has Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus and Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.