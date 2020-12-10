Ranveer Singh Celebrates 10 Years in Movies by Returning to the 'Sacred Chamber of Dreams'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has completed 10 years in film business. His first film, Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma was released on Dec 10, 2010, and the actor is celebrating the milestone by going back to the theaters.

Ranveer shared a picture of himself posing with his arms wide open in the middle of an empty cinema hall. Owing to the pandemic, the actor can be seen wearing a breathing mask. "To commemorate my 10 year milestone in the movies....it was only fitting that I return to the sacred chamber of dreams 🎥🍿 it was marvellous," he captioned the post.

Reflecting upon his 10 year journey, Ranveer told Hindustan Times that he ever dreamed of achieving the kind of success that he is enjoying now. "Right from the very first Friday of my debut film, the kind of things that have happened to me, including the beats of my career as well as the entire journey, has just been beyond my wildest imagination. I could not even dream of the things that have happened to me, with me and around me."

"They say that 'you should dare to dream big' but honestly, I couldn’t have dreamt this big (smiles). So, if I stop to think and take stock of how things have transpired and where I am today, it feels absolutely unreal to me," he added.

Ranveer has a busy slate. His upcoming Indian sports drama film, 83 and Rohit Shetty's masala entertainer, Sooryavanshi, were supposed to be released early this year but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus to look forward to.