Ranveer Singh Celebrates Five Years Of Dil Dhadakne Do With Gorgeous Throwback Pic

Dil Dhadakne Do completes five years of its release. Ranveer Singh, one of the main characters in the film, took to social media to celebrate the special day. The actor posted a throwback picture of him sporting the film's look.

Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar couldn't resist commenting on the actor's post and wrote: “Take me back.”

The 2015 film revolves around a dysfunctional family and how each member goes on to accept one another with their flaws. The family drama was an attempt to portray realistic sibling relationships.

The main star cast of the film also included Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. Rahul Bose, Vikrant Massey and Zarina Wahab also featured in key roles.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is set to feature in ’83 directed by Kabir Khan alongside, Deepika Padukone. ‘83 is a sports drama based on the Indian Cricket team’s surprising victory in 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will essay the then Team India captain Kapil Dev and Deepika will be playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Bhatia.

Ranveer will reprise the role of Sangram Bhalerao from Simmba in the fourth installment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Sooryavanshi.

He wrapped up filming for his comedy upcomer, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, directed by debutante, Divyang Thakkar. Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shalini Pandey, Deeksha Joshi, will play other major roles in the film.

He also has Karan Johar’s magnum opus in his pipeline. Takht will be a historical drama wherein Emperor Shah Jahan’s first and third son war to claim the throne. Ranveer Singh will play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will play younger brother, Aurangzeb. The ensemble cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in main roles.

