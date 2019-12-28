Ranveer Singh Celebrates One Year of Simmba with Glimpses of Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Universe
Action-comedy Simmba, which released on December 28, 2018, saw Ranveer Singh don the role of a policeman for the first time.
Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba.
Ranveer Singh is proudly celebrating one year of his film Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial saw the Lootera star play the role of a cop for the first time.
To make the occasion special, Ranveer took to his Instagram account to share a video which features three heroes from Rohit Shetty's cop dramas - Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The caption reads, “Can’t wait? Tell me something I don’t know! Je mala mait nai te saaaaaanaaang !!!!!!"
The first two films from Shetty’s cop drama universe, Singham and Singham Returns, saw Ajay Devgn portraying the role of Bajirao Singham. They were followed by Ranveer Singh, who played Sangram Simmba Bhalerao in Simmba.
Now, the fourth will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in Simmba. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.
Click on the link below to watch the video:
Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was played the female lead opposite Ranveer in the film, thanked Shetty for giving her the opportunity. Calling Ranveer the king of the jungle, the 24-year-old wrote, "1 year of Simmba ❤️ Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle."
View this post on Instagram
1 year of Simmba ❤️ Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle @ajaydevgn @akshaykumar @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @itsrohitshetty @karanjohar @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies @rohitshettypicturez @tseries.official #RohitShettyCopUniverse
Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, a biopic on cricket superstar Kapil Dev's journey, which also stars wife Deepika Padukone in supporting role. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
