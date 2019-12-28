Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ranveer Singh Celebrates One Year of Simmba with Glimpses of Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Universe

Action-comedy Simmba, which released on December 28, 2018, saw Ranveer Singh don the role of a policeman for the first time.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ranveer Singh Celebrates One Year of Simmba with Glimpses of Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Universe
Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba.

Ranveer Singh is proudly celebrating one year of his film Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial saw the Lootera star play the role of a cop for the first time.

To make the occasion special, Ranveer took to his Instagram account to share a video which features three heroes from Rohit Shetty's cop dramas - Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. The caption reads, “Can’t wait? Tell me something I don’t know! Je mala mait nai te saaaaaanaaang !!!!!!"

The first two films from Shetty’s cop drama universe, Singham and Singham Returns, saw Ajay Devgn portraying the role of Bajirao Singham. They were followed by Ranveer Singh, who played Sangram Simmba Bhalerao in Simmba.

Now, the fourth will see Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in Simmba. Actress Katrina Kaif will be seen as Akshay's love interest. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher.

Click on the link below to watch the video:

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who was played the female lead opposite Ranveer in the film, thanked Shetty for giving her the opportunity. Calling Ranveer the king of the jungle, the 24-year-old wrote, "1 year of Simmba ❤️ Thank you Rohit sir for this opportunity- and for supporting me constantly. And @ranveersingh you’ll always be Simmba for me, because you truly are the king of the jungle."

Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, a biopic on cricket superstar Kapil Dev's journey, which also stars wife Deepika Padukone in supporting role. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram