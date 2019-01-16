LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic

In a karaoke style rendition, Ranveer Singh can be seen rapping to the music of Apna Time Aayega in the video.

Updated:January 16, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
Ranveer Singh Channels His Inner 'Gully Boy', Raps When Stuck in Traffic
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Ranveer Singh seems to be riding high on positive response to Apna Time Aayega from his upcoming release Gully Boy. On Tuesday, Singh took to Instagram to share a video of him lip-syncing the newly-released track from the musical drama in which he plays an aspiring rapper from the slums of Mumbai. “Loop pe, Lala #apnatimeaayega #gullyboy #machao @vivianakadivine @dubsharma @zoieakhtar @ankurtewari (Ps: I’m static at a traffic light #roadsafety first),” he captioned the post.

In a karaoke style rendition, he can be seen rapping to the music of Apna Time Aayega in the video. Ranveer has lent vocals to the original song that released on Monday and took the internet by storm. Ranveer’s effort to play the part was validated when within half an hour of its release the song got over 1 lakh views. His fans were impressed by the song and its palpable energy. Composed by Dub Sharma and DIVINE, the track’s lyrics are penned by DIVINE and Ankur Tewari.



The song, in essence, portrays the world of Gully Boy, which is set in the underbelly of Mumbai. It traces the character’s journey from the narrowly laned slums to posh nightclubs. Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy.

Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt also took to Instagram and uploaded a story with her friends and her hair and make-up team, all grooving to Apna Time Aayega.

The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Gully Boy, which will have its world premiere at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Follow @News18Movies for more


