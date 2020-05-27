Ranveer Singh Cheering for Deepika Padukone as She Dances with Ranbir Kapoor is Couple Goals

A throwback video of Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor grooving to their hit song Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has made its way to the internet.

Ranbir and Deepika-starrer Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in May 2013. The Ayan Mukerji directorial also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

In the clip, Deepika and Ranbir are seen dancing their hearts out, while in the background, Deepika’s husband actor Ranveer Singh can be heard cheering for his wife.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. She will be next seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer in Kabir Khan’s ‘83.The sports drama narrates the tale of India’s historic cricket world cup victory in 1983. Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin, among others are part of the project.

Whereas, Ranbir has Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra in his kitty. Brahmastra, the first par of the sci-fi trilogy also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

