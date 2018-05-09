GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Claims He Out-crassed Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Here's Hollywood Star's Epic Reaction

Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 9:01 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Claims He Out-crassed Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Here's Hollywood Star's Epic Reaction
Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.
Ryan Reynolds' tweets have often proved he is the unbeatable king of humour. Once again, the actor has left everyone in splits as he responded to a tweet from Indian heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who has lent his voice to Reynolds' foul-mouthed superhero in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.

Ranveer, who recently returned to India after promoting a tourism campaign in Switzerland, on Monday had tweeted that he never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language could be.

"Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart Ryan Reynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! 'Deadpool 2'," Ranveer wrote alongside the Hindi trailer of the David Leitch-directed movie.




To which Reynolds replied: "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."




Ranveer was quick to write back, "I'm a fan since 'Two Guys A Girl And A Pizza Place' You've always inspired me. I even tried being Van Wilder for a phase in College Indiana University, but I was definitely a Taj (played by Kal Penn)."




Deadpool tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, it is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.

Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You