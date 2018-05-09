Ranveer Claims He Out-crassed Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. Here's Hollywood Star's Epic Reaction

Astonishing how effectively I’ve managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart @VancityReynolds. Never realised how fulfilling & rewarding foul Hindi language can be! #Deadpool2Hindi @FoxStarIndia https://t.co/BqZoxvEEls — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 7, 2018

Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident. https://t.co/cxeRIiUy5o — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) May 7, 2018

I’m a fan since #TwoGuysAGirlAndAPizzaPlace ❤️Youve always inspired me 🙏🏽 I even tried being #VanWilder for a phase in College @IndianaUniv but I was definitely a Taj 👳🏾‍♀️🙏🏽🇮🇳 @kalpenn https://t.co/Rrei22xOxG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 8, 2018

Ryan Reynolds' tweets have often proved he is the unbeatable king of humour. Once again, the actor has left everyone in splits as he responded to a tweet from Indian heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who has lent his voice to Reynolds' foul-mouthed superhero in the Hindi version of Deadpool 2.Ranveer, who recently returned to India after promoting a tourism campaign in Switzerland, on Monday had tweeted that he never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language could be."Astonishing how effectively I've managed to out-crass my Canadian counterpart Ryan Reynolds. Never realised how fulfilling and rewarding foul Hindi language can be! 'Deadpool 2'," Ranveer wrote alongside the Hindi trailer of the David Leitch-directed movie.To which Reynolds replied: "Well if I tried to curse in Hindi, pretty sure there would be an international incident."Ranveer was quick to write back, "I'm a fan since 'Two Guys A Girl And A Pizza Place' You've always inspired me. I even tried being Van Wilder for a phase in College Indiana University, but I was definitely a Taj (played by Kal Penn)."Deadpool tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, it is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary.Deadpool 2, brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.