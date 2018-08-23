English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ranveer Singh's Comment on Deepika Padukone's New Instagram Post Will 'Melt' Your Heart; Read Here
Given the buzz around their impending wedding, Deepika and Ranveer are expected to be the first guests on the new season of Koffee With Karan.
Image: Getty images
Actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have never had any qualms in expressing their unconditional love for each other in public. Whether it is an adorable Twitter chat or a flying kiss sent while on the stage, the couple has invariably set relationship goals for fans.
And if the recent comment by Ranveer on Deepika's photograph is anything to go by, the actress' dimpled cheeks have sent him into a meltdown.
For the unversed, Deepika took to her Instagram account to share a photo with a caption that read, "a day well spent". As expected, Ranveer was quick to comment "melting".
According to a report in DNA, the team of Koffee With Karan (which will be aired in October this year) is keen on roping in Deepika and Ranveer as their first guests, given the buzz around their impending wedding. In fact, not only just Ranveer and Deepika, but rumour mills have it that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas too might make an appearance on the popular chat show. Both Ranveer and Deepika have been regular on Karan's talk show. While Deepika made her debut on the show in 2007, Ranveer appeared on season three for the first time in 2010. He was seen sharing the couch with Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika's ex Ranbir Kapoor.
Rumours are also rife that Ranveer and Deepika might make their relationship official on the show, before their rumoured wedding in November. Recently, Kabir Bedi added fuel to the fire after he seemingly confirmed the duo’s wedding rumours in a tweet. The veteran actor had tweeted his best wishes to the actors in response to a Filmfare article which claimed that the duo is set to tie the knot on November 20, this year.
