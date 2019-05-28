Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown

Now married, Deepika and Ranveer have never been hesitant about expressing their adoration for each other both on social media and on the public events.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding reception held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.
Loading...
In October 2018, rumours began to circulate that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were planning to take their relationship to the next level— and it appears that love and attention for the Bollywood power couple hasn't died down since. Now married, these two have never been hesitant about expressing their adoration for each other both on social media and on the public events.

The newlyweds continue to keep their romance going since their November 2018 wedding. Ranveer recently left a cheesy comment on a photo his wife posted to Instagram. The picture shows Deepika enjoying some quality time eating yogurt in a lush, green lawn.

Deepika captioned the post: "Snack time meet yogurt... yogurt meet snack time". Ranveer, in return, added his own comment to the slew of positive notes left by fans on the Instagram comments section, noting his wife was "a snack".

In another post, Deepika can be seen enjoying a sweet treat when Ranveer said: "Mujhe bhi khilao... apne haathon se (feed me, too, by your hand)" with the heart-eyed emoji, leaving fans squealing with delight.



ran

The duo had been displaying social media PDA months before they confirmed any kind of union. It started out simple, of course, with a series of photo "likes" and some mushy comments.

In October, they officially announced their wedding dates via Instagram post. They tied the knot in an intimate twin wedding ceremony in Italy in November, 2018, after six years of dating.

The spark flew between the two while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The duo then went on to feature in two more of Bhansali's films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram