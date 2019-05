Ranveer Singh's Cheesy Comments on Deepika Padukone's Pics Sending Fans Into a Meltdown

In October 2018, rumours began to circulate that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were planning to take their relationship to the next level— and it appears that love and attention for the Bollywood power couple hasn't died down since. Now married, these two have never been hesitant about expressing their adoration for each other both on social media and on the public events.The newlyweds continue to keep their romance going since their November 2018 wedding. Ranveer recently left a cheesy comment on a photo his wife posted to Instagram. The picture shows Deepika enjoying some quality time eating yogurt in a lush, green lawn.Deepika captioned the post: "Snack time meet yogurt... yogurt meet snack time". Ranveer, in return, added his own comment to the slew of positive notes left by fans on the Instagram comments section, noting his wife was "a snack".In another post, Deepika can be seen enjoying a sweet treat when Ranveer said: "Mujhe bhi khilao... apne haathon se (feed me, too, by your hand)" with the heart-eyed emoji, leaving fans squealing with delight.The duo had been displaying social media PDA months before they confirmed any kind of union. It started out simple, of course, with a series of photo "likes" and some mushy comments.In October, they officially announced their wedding dates via Instagram post. They tied the knot in an intimate twin wedding ceremony in Italy in November, 2018, after six years of dating.The spark flew between the two while filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela. The duo then went on to feature in two more of Bhansali's films Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.Follow @News18Movies for more