Ranveer Singh Congratulates 'Bro' Yuzvendra Chahal on His Engagement

Yuzvendra Chahal confirmed his engagement to choreographer and doctor, Dhanashree Verma on August 8 in an Instagram post. In no time, congratulatory messages started flooding the comments section. Apart from several fans, many cricketers and Bollywood personalities extended their wishes to the two.

The India leg-spinner shared a few adorable images from the ‘roka’ ceremony and wrote, "We said ‘Yes’ along with our families."

Ranveer Singh was amongst the celebrities who congratulated Yuzvendra and Dhanashree as they announced their engagement. The actor took to the comments and said, “Congratulations bro” adding a heart-eye emoji, heart and folded hands emoticon.

Earlier, during the nationwide lockdown, Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri had a chat with Ranveer Singh as part of his Instagram Live series 'Eleven on Ten' in May.

During the chat, Chahal had made a brief cameo in the comments asking "Can I comment?"

Ranveer will next be seen in the sports drama ’83 directed by Kabir Khan. ‘83 is based on India’s historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Ranveer will essay the role of Former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be seen in an extended cameo in the film as Kapil Dev’swife, Romi Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Chahal is set to fly to the UAE, where the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to take place September 19 onwards. Before that, he will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Bangalore. All the IPL 2020 matches will be played within a biosecure environment, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.