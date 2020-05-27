Ranveer Singh Cracks up Seeing Nicolas Cage as WWE's Ric Flair, Pic Courtesy John Cena

John Cena combined his love for professional wrestling and movies when he recently shared a morphed picture of Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage dressed as professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair. The resultant image was termed Nic Flair by John in his latest Instagram post.

In the image, Nicolas dresses up as Ric used to do during his wrestling days. Nicolas is also seen posing in a similar manner as Ric. In fact, Nicolas' pic as Ric has same hairstyle and beard as the latter. Many responded to the image with funny comments and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh too could not hold back his laughter on seeing Nic Flair.

On the movies front, Ranveer's next, '83, is set for release but due to closing down of theaters, the makers are yet to announce a new date of theatrical debut. Owing to the coroanvirus, the actor's Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht are also stalled.

Meanwhile, John features in The Fast and The Furious 9, which will also mark his entry into the hit action franchise starring Vin Diesel. The movie has been postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19. He will also feature in superhero movie The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.

Nicolas has been roped in to play Tiger King fame Joe Exotic in a project inspired by the star of the Netflix docu-series. He will also reprise his role in National Treasure 4.

