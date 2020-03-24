Ranveer Singh Cuddles Up to Deepika Padukone During Self-isolation Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is making sure that there's no dearth of entertainment at a time when people are stuck at home and practicing social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple has upped the PDA quotient on social media with their latest mushy post. Ranveer on Monday shared a romantic photograph of himself along with wife Deepika. In the image, the two can be seen cosying up to each other.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when she's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone," he captioned the image.

Deepika quickly dropped a cheeky comment: "You're a snack."

Take a look:

Earlier, Ranveer shared a picture of himself "coming out of quarantine," wherein he looked like a complete zombie.

Ranveer has been keeping spirits up by sharing ideas about how he's making the best use of his time at home. In one of the monochrome pictures, which he recently shared, the actor could be seen lying on the couch. He captioned it as, "Laid back lyfe." He also shared a throwback picture of him with his sister where they are both seen lying down on a bed at home and chilling.