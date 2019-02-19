LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Ranveer Singh Dances His Heart Out at Friend's Wedding, Watch Video

A recent video of Ranveer Singh dancing on his friend's wedding is making rounds on the Internet.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
Ranveer Singh poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'Gully Boy' at the 2019 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin. (Image: AP)
Ranveer Singh is going through a good phase, both personally and professionally. The actor tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in December and has since delivered two back to back hits, Simmba and Gully Boy.

Now, a video of the actor dancing at his friend's wedding in Udaipur is making rounds on the Internet. In one of the video clips, Ranveer can be seen picking up his friend on his shoulders and dancing to Gully Boy song Apna Time Aayega. In another, he is accompanied by a group of girls shaking a leg to Simmba's song Aankh Marey.





On the professional front, Ranveer Singh's Guly Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-starring Alia Bhatt, opened to rave reviews and received appreciation from critics and fans alike. Talking about Ranveer's performance, Rajeev Masand of News18 wrote, "In her last film Dil Dhadakne Do, Zoya tapped into a quieter, more thoughtful side of Ranveer. They build on that in Gully Boy. A big chunk of his performance in this film plays out on his face in his expressions. There are stray moments that bristle with honesty. He gets even the little things down superbly; it’s clear that he’s an extremely intuitive, perceptive actor."

The first weekend collection of Guly Boy stands at Rs. 71.25 crore net (approx), reports Box Office India. The film is likely to enter Rs 100 crore club in the following week.

Sharing day wise collection of Guly Boy, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#GullyBoy has excellent *extended* weekend... Will cross ₹ 75 cr today [Mon]... Metros exceptional... Mumbai circuit terrific... Tier-2 cities pick up... Metros to trend strongly on weekdays... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr. Total: ₹ 72.45 cr. India biz"

