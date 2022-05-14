Ranveer Singh Dances with Underprivileged Children at Jayeshbhai Jordaar's Special Screening; Watch

Ranveer Singh is a powerhouse of energy. The actor simply slips into the atmosphere and pumps it up, despite who is around. Recently, Ranveer spent time with underprivileged children at the special screening of his latest film, Jayeshbhai Jordaar in Mumbai. A couple of paparazzi accounts shared videos from the event, which was held on Friday, on Instagram. In one of the videos, the actor is seen having a gala time as he dances around with children on the song Firecracker. He stood with his arms stretched out open as the children rushed to hug him. Ranveer showered them with love, and the sight was truly heartwarming.

Watch video:

In another video, he was spotted taking selfies with the children. He was also seen cutting and feeding them a cake.

As far as Ranveer’s outfit is concerned, he was totally in his element. A loose multi-coloured and multi-printed shirt and matching lower. As pink was the dominant tone in his outfit, he completed his stylish look with pink shoes and pink glasses.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released on May 13, and has been receiving mostly mixed reviews. However, people are in awe of Ranveer’s performance. From being funny and silly, to emotional and then all mature, Ranveer has ticked all boxes.

In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Ranveer is playing the role of a Gujarati guy who tries to fight his conservative family to keep his unborn girl alive. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Meanwhile, Ranveer has several interesting projects in the pipeline including Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus. He will be seen in a double role, along with the leading ladies Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde. Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.