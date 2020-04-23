MOVIES

Ranveer Singh Dancing to Deepika Padukone's 'Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje' Song Goes Viral

A footage featuring Ranveer Singh has been going viral. In the video, we see him dancing to his wife Deepika Padukone's song Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje from their 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is known for his energy and exuberance. A footage featuring the Bajirao Mastani actor has been going viral on social media platforms. In the video, we can see Ranveer dancing to his wife Deepika Padukone's song Nagada Sang Dhol Baaje from their 2013 movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The Padmaavat actor is seen wearing a colourful printed jacket over black core and sunglasses. The clip was taken during an awards show that was hosted sans a physical audience due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As Ranveer takes over the floor with his crazy moves, he is cheered upon by the hosts of the night, actors Rajkummar Rao and Aparshakti Khurana.

While the event anchors were clapping, Ranveer unexpectedly tumbles and falls into one of the gigantic mock 'dhols' placed on stage. He was apparently using them as a prop while dancing.

The surprising fall was so hilarious that it left other viewers like Govinda in splits. The clip shared by a fan page on Facebook has clocked over 6 lakh views and 10,000 likes.

The funny scene of Ranveer losing his balance and collapsing cracked up netizens who have reciprocated with hilarious memes and reactions.

Ranveer bagged three awards for his 2019 film Gully Boy directed by Zoya Akhtar. He shared an image of himself on Instagram with the trophy and wrote, "Blessings on Blessings on Blessings."

