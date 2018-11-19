GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Accused of Not Abiding by the Rules of 'Anand Karaj' in Their Wedding

Deepika Singh and Ranveer Singh's Anand Karaj ceremony not as per Sikh rituals, claims an Italian Sikh organisation.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2018, 3:58 PM IST
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Accused of Not Abiding by the Rules of 'Anand Karaj' in Their Wedding
Newly married Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wave to the media at their residence in Mumbai. (Image: Reuters)
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who recently got married in Italy's Lake Como, have been accused of violating the Sikh code of conduct during the Anand Karaj ceremony.

According to a report in The Tribune, an Italian Sikh organisation has alleged that the couple did not follow the rituals as per Akal Takht ‘hukumnama’ which states that Guru Granth Sahib must not be taken to a hotel, banquet suite, club, pub, bar etcetera for Anand Karaj (Sikh religious wedding ceremony) as this is a violation of Sikh tenets.

Taking cognisance of the issue Akal Takht’s acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said the matter would be taken up with the five high priests as and when a complaint was received.

The couple, who have returned to India on Sunday, got married on November 14 in a traditional Konkani ceremony, which was followed by a Sindhi wedding on November 15.

Both the functions were fiercely intimate with just about 40 guests in attendance and a ban on prying mobile phones and paparazzi. The security at the wedding venues was reportedly at par with that provided for a meeting of world leaders.

Upon their return to India, Deepika and Ranveer are expected to make a public appearance during their Bengaluru reception on November 21. They will also host another reception in Mumbai for their friends in the film industry on November 28.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
