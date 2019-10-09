Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More

Ranveer and Deepika arrived at the wrap up party of their forthcoming film '83 twinning in white. Now, videos of the couple from the night are going viral on social media.

News18.com

Updated:October 9, 2019, 8:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More
image of ranveer singh, deepika padukone, courtesy of Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set couple goals yet again when they made an appearance at the wrap up party of their forthcoming film '83 twinning in white. The power couple played pretend cricket on the green carpet, video of which went viral on Tuesday and now more pics and videos from the night are being loved by the fans of Deep-Veer.

Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Play Pretend Cricket on Green Carpet of '83 Wrap up Party

Many videos of the couple dancing to the tunes of hit Bollywood tracks are going viral on social media. Fans can't help but gush over the couple grooving to every track with enthusiasm. In fact, in some of the videos, Ranveer can't seem to take his eyes of Deepika, who dances the night away in her husband's arms.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments feed to express their enthusiasm over seeing Bollywood's 'it' couple dancing like commoners. One of the videos of Ranveer even shows him doing the naagin dance with '83 co-actor Saqib Saleem.

Check out all videos of Deepika and Ranveer from the night here:

About the bash that Deepika had planned for the team of '83, a source had revealed, "Deepika wants to celebrate the journey of the shoot of ’83. She has personally written a letter to each and everyone from the team inviting them for the party.”

While Ranveer and Deepika have already charmed the audience with their chemistry in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, '83 will be the first collaboration of the two after getting hitched in 2018. Ranveer has stepped in the shoes of Kapil Dev's character in the movie while Deepika plays his wife Romi. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on India's historical win in the 1983 World Cup.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram