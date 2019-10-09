Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Couple Dancing at '83 Wrap up Bash Has Left Fans Asking for More

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set couple goals yet again when they made an appearance at the wrap up party of their forthcoming film '83 twinning in white. The power couple played pretend cricket on the green carpet, video of which went viral on Tuesday and now more pics and videos from the night are being loved by the fans of Deep-Veer.

Many videos of the couple dancing to the tunes of hit Bollywood tracks are going viral on social media. Fans can't help but gush over the couple grooving to every track with enthusiasm. In fact, in some of the videos, Ranveer can't seem to take his eyes of Deepika, who dances the night away in her husband's arms.

Fans were quick to jump into the comments feed to express their enthusiasm over seeing Bollywood's 'it' couple dancing like commoners. One of the videos of Ranveer even shows him doing the naagin dance with '83 co-actor Saqib Saleem.

Check out all videos of Deepika and Ranveer from the night here:

About the bash that Deepika had planned for the team of '83, a source had revealed, "Deepika wants to celebrate the journey of the shoot of ’83. She has personally written a letter to each and everyone from the team inviting them for the party.”

While Ranveer and Deepika have already charmed the audience with their chemistry in movies like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, '83 will be the first collaboration of the two after getting hitched in 2018. Ranveer has stepped in the shoes of Kapil Dev's character in the movie while Deepika plays his wife Romi. Directed by Kabir Khan, '83 is based on India's historical win in the 1983 World Cup.

